EFTA Seals Trade Deal with Vietnam Amid Global Tariff Strains

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) finalized a free trade agreement with Vietnam, broadening commercial ties amidst worldwide tariff issues. The deal, finalized after prolonged negotiations, encompasses diverse trade areas. Notably, it marks EFTA's response post escalated U.S. tariffs, expanding trade relations despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Free Trade Association Said On Thursday It Has Successfully Concluded Negotiations With Vietnam On A Free Trade Agreement | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:49 IST
EFTA Seals Trade Deal with Vietnam Amid Global Tariff Strains

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) announced the successful conclusion of its free trade negotiations with Vietnam, signifying a strategic move to diversify its global commercial partnerships amid ongoing tariff tensions.

Comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, EFTA highlighted the agreement's comprehensive scope, which addresses rules of origin, investment, intellectual property, competition, trade remedies, and government procurement.

The agreement comes as EFTA, under pressure from international trade dynamics, seeks stable trade relations after enduring elevated U.S. tariffs. From stalled talks begun in 2012 to a renewed push in 2025, EFTA's efforts culminated in a significant trade partnership with Vietnam valued at €4.8 billion annually.

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