China Stocks Rebound Amid U.S. Jobs Data Influence

China stocks bounced back on Friday following a previous decline in chipmakers, while Hong Kong stocks continued to rise. The rebound was influenced by a U.S. jobs report suggesting that the Federal Reserve would maintain an accommodative monetary policy, bolstering investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Stocks Rebounded On Friday After A Sharp Selloff In Chipmakers In The Previous Session | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:13 IST
China Stocks Rebound Amid U.S. Jobs Data Influence
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In a dramatic turnaround, Chinese stocks saw a resurgence on Friday after chipmakers faced a steep decline in the prior session. Investors responded favorably to the latest U.S. jobs report, reflecting hopes that the Federal Reserve might sustain its supportive stance on monetary policy.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong stocks enjoyed an extended rally, further fueled by the implications of the lukewarm U.S. employment data. Analysts noted that the expectations for continued accommodative actions by the Federal Reserve played a pivotal role in the market's revival.

As optimism returned, market players anticipated that the persistently dovish monetary policy might bolster economic activities, giving a boost to market sentiments both in China and Hong Kong.

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