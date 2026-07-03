Housr Introduces Zero-Deposit Renting with CirclePe: A Game-Changer in India's Co-Living Market

Housr launches a new zero-deposit renting product powered by CirclePe, revolutionizing the co-living sector by eliminating hefty security deposits. This initiative aims to make renting more accessible, flexible, and financially viable, marking a significant stride in India's burgeoning co-living industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 03-07-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 16:52 IST
Housr Introduces Zero-Deposit Renting with CirclePe: A Game-Changer in India's Co-Living Market
Deepak Anand, Co-founder and CEO, Housr. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development for India's co-living industry, Housr, a leading premium co-living provider, has unveiled a zero-deposit renting option powered by CirclePe. This innovative measure eliminates the need for tenants to shell out hefty security deposits, a common financial burden in the rental housing market.

The integration of CirclePe's financing solution within Housr's resident management platform enables a more flexible move-in process, allowing tenants to replace large deposits with affordable monthly payments. Deepak Anand, Co-founder and CEO of Housr, highlighted that this partnership reflects their commitment to enhancing the co-living experience by reducing financial barriers and integrating seamless technology.

According to a Colliers report, India's co-living market is poised to expand significantly by 2030. However, customary deposit demands often hinder tenant relocation across major cities. By spearheading the zero-deposit concept, Housr is set to redefine premium living standards, ensuring rental processes are more accessible and resident-friendly.

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