Odisha-Japan Green Partnership: Boosting Jobs and Investment

In a significant boost to Odisha's clean energy landscape, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hosted Japanese business delegates at Lok Seva Bhawan on Friday. He revealed that agreements between Japan's IHI Corporation and India's ACME Group will bring green ammonia and methanol projects to Paradeep and Gopalpur, creating over 7,600 jobs.

The collaboration between Japan and Odisha is hailed as a milestone in the state's industrial progress. Majhi emphasized that these projects would generate Rs 67,000 crore in investments. A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed, marking a major step in large-scale clean energy initiatives in Odisha.

The planned investments include a 0.4 MTPA green ammonia project in Gopalpur with Rs 20,000 crore investment, and a 0.8 MTPA project in Paradeep, costing Rs 34,000 crore. A significant deal was secured between ACME Cleantech and Japanese firms, supporting India's National Green Hydrogen Mission. This initiative is expected to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives.