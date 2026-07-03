NATO's Iron-Clad Pledge: A United Stand at the Ankara Summit

Nato Leaders Including Us President Donald Trump Are Set To Affirm An Ironclad Commitment To Collective Defence Under The Alliances Article Pact At A Summit In Ankara Next Week

NATO leaders, with U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance, are set to reinforce their unwavering commitment to collective defense under Article 5 at a summit in Ankara. Per a NATO-approved draft, leaders will also pledge €70 billion in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026, with continued support in 2027.

The summit declaration stresses that an attack against one is an attack against all. Despite Trump's past criticism of NATO's defense spending, the approved text indicates a temporary alignment with the transatlantic vision, as members reaffirm their commitment in the context of Russia's mounting threat to Euro-Atlantic security.

Furthermore, the declaration calls for Iran to abstain from nuclear weapons and insists on the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as NATO members, including European nations and Canada, align with the United States to uphold the alliance's defense obligations.