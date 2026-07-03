Tensions Escalate as Iran and Saudi Arabia Clash
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji's delegation visited Iran to pay respects to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei died during an Israeli and U.S. offensive, which led to Iranian retaliation against Gulf states hosting U.S. bases. The conflict resulted in heavy casualties, particularly in Iran and Lebanon.
In a significant political move, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji led a delegation to Iran to pay respects to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to Iranian media, Khamenei was among the casualties in a recent Israeli and U.S. military offensive.
The attack stirred a fierce reaction from Iran, sparking retaliatory actions against Gulf states that host U.S. military bases, with Saudi Arabia being a primary target. This wave of counterattacks signifies a precarious escalation in the region's already strained relations.
The conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives, primarily impacted populations across Iran and Lebanon, amplifying regional instability and international concern.