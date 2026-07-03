Tensions Escalate as Iran and Saudi Arabia Clash

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji And His Delegation Paid Their Respects To Irans Late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In a significant political move, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji led a delegation to Iran to pay respects to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to Iranian media, Khamenei was among the casualties in a recent Israeli and U.S. military offensive.

The attack stirred a fierce reaction from Iran, sparking retaliatory actions against Gulf states that host U.S. military bases, with Saudi Arabia being a primary target. This wave of counterattacks signifies a precarious escalation in the region's already strained relations.

The conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives, primarily impacted populations across Iran and Lebanon, amplifying regional instability and international concern.