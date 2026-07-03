Tensions Escalate as Iran and Saudi Arabia Clash

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji's delegation visited Iran to pay respects to the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei died during an Israeli and U.S. offensive, which led to Iranian retaliation against Gulf states hosting U.S. bases. The conflict resulted in heavy casualties, particularly in Iran and Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji And His Delegation Paid Their Respects To Irans Late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | Updated: 03-07-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 19:14 IST
Tensions Escalate as Iran and Saudi Arabia Clash

In a significant political move, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji led a delegation to Iran to pay respects to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to Iranian media, Khamenei was among the casualties in a recent Israeli and U.S. military offensive.

The attack stirred a fierce reaction from Iran, sparking retaliatory actions against Gulf states that host U.S. military bases, with Saudi Arabia being a primary target. This wave of counterattacks signifies a precarious escalation in the region's already strained relations.

The conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives, primarily impacted populations across Iran and Lebanon, amplifying regional instability and international concern.

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