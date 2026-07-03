Unprecedented Energy Shock: The Major Fallout from Iran War

The Iran war has instigated the largest recorded oil supply shock, with disruptions surpassing those of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, according to Reuters' analysis of IEA, OPEC, and U.S. Department of Energy data.

This modern energy crisis is unprecedented, affecting crude oil, natural gas, refined fuels, and fertilizers. The resulting vulnerabilities are products of increased energy demand and global trade dependence. In response, the IEA has dispensed a record 400 million barrels from its strategic reserves to alleviate market strain and replace lost Middle Eastern supplies.

At its peak, this crisis saw a daily loss exceeding 14 million barrels, significantly overshadowing historical events like the 1973 oil embargo and 1991 Gulf War. Additionally, the global liquefied natural gas market faced a severe setback, especially from Qatar and the UAE, impacting over 5.6% of annual global LNG supply.