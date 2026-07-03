Fire-Boltt Enters Smartphone Market with New 'boltt' Brand

Fire-Boltt, a prominent name in India's wearable tech industry, is branching into smartphones with its new brand, 'boltt'. The leap into this competitive market signifies Fire-Boltt's shift from solely a wearables powerhouse to a broader consumer technology entity. Announced on July 3rd, the 'boltt' smartphones will initially be sold on Flipkart, expanding later to other distribution channels.

Deeply rooted in Indian soil, the 'boltt' series of smartphones are manufactured locally, emphasizing Fire-Boltt's dedication to supporting domestic production. The product line, designed in India for Indian users, will offer affordable 4G and 5G models in its Evo and Ace series, focusing on reliability, innovation, and accessibility. This move aims to embed 'boltt' as a central figure in modern India’s fast-evolving digital lifestyle.

Arnav Kishore, Founder & CEO of boltt, voiced optimism about the brand's future, emphasizing the significant opportunity for a local brand to connect with Indian consumers intimately. With Flipkart's expansive distribution network and dedicated logistics, boltt's comprehensive rollout appears poised to capture significant market traction, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The details of the complete boltt smartphone lineup will be disclosed in the upcoming weeks.