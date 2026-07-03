Star-Studded Love Stories: Iconic Celebrity Weddings of the 21st Century
Celebrity weddings have captivated audiences worldwide, featuring high-profile nuptials such as those of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. These ceremonies, held in iconic locations, have merged cultural traditions with star-studded guest lists.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage is among the most notable celebrity weddings this century, alongside others that have captured worldwide attention.
On April 29, 2011, Prince William wedded Kate Middleton in a royal ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's union on May 19, 2018, mixed traditional royal elements with African American culture.
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin's wedding in Venice, along with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's 2025 nuptials in the same city, featured A-list guests. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated at a historic Italian castle in 2014, ending in a 2022 divorce.