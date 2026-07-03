Verstappen's Critique of F1 Lego Parade Lap: A Risk of Looking Like 'Kids and Clowns'

Red Bulls Max Verstappen Has Said Formula Ones Decision To Put Drivers In Lego Cars For Sundays British Grand Prix Parade Lap Risks Making Them Look Like Kids And Clowns The Fourtime World Champion Told Broadcaster Viaplay That He Would Rather Stick With The Usual Format Of Drivers Being Taken Around The Circuit On A Flatbed Truck

Max Verstappen has voiced his disapproval of Formula One's innovative idea for the British Grand Prix's parade lap, which involves drivers traversing the track in Lego-constructed cars. The seasoned driver expressed concerns about it making them resemble 'kids and clowns,' suggesting the event could undermine the professionalism of the racing sport.

Speaking to Viaplay, the world champion who prefers building Lego sets at home, articulated a preference for maintaining the traditional parade format using flatbed trucks, which he believes not only retains professionalism but also offers more enjoyment alongside fellow drivers.

However, Formula One's chief commercial officer Emily Prazer defended the creative initiative, emphasizing its potential to unleash a new facet of F1 and create a captivating spectacle for fans. Her defense underscores the event's focus on entertainment, despite Verstappen's reservations.