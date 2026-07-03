Europe Unites: Major Cross-Border Defence Projects Unveiled

The European Commission has proposed five cross-border defence projects, aimed at enhancing collaboration among EU nations and partners like Norway and Ukraine. These projects involve drones, maritime defence, air and missile defence, and space-based capabilities, with significant EU funding to bolster shared security responses and industrial competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Commission On Friday Proposed Five Largescale Crossborder Defence Projects | Updated: 03-07-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 19:46 IST
Europe Unites: Major Cross-Border Defence Projects Unveiled

The European Commission unveiled a set of ambitious cross-border defence initiatives on Friday, marking a significant step in promoting collaborative efforts among EU member states and key partners. The proposed projects, which include innovative drone and counter-drone technologies, aim to fortify Europe's collective security infrastructure.

Specifically, these European Defence Projects of Common Interest engage 26 EU members, Norway, and Ukraine in collaborative undertakings like the DECODER drone project. Additional ventures focus on maritime and seabed defence, improving air and missile defence systems, and establishing space-based security capabilities, each addressing critical gaps in Europe's defence strategies.

Endorsed under the European Defence Industry Programme, the projects will draw from a dedicated budget of 325 million euros with potential for future financial expansions, pending EU Council approval. These initiatives reflect Europe's commitment to enhanced defence preparedness and industrial competitiveness amid growing global security challenges.

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