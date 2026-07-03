Guarding Democracy: ECI's Battle Against Misinformation

The Election Commission of India (ECI) took a significant step in the fight against misinformation by hosting its second one-day conference for media and communication officers. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar underscored the urgent need for officials to be vigilant about false narratives infiltrating social media, stressing the importance of countering misinformation proactively.

In his speech, CEC Kumar reaffirmed that all actions of the Commission are firmly rooted in the Constitution of India, Electoral Laws, and transparent written instructions. He highlighted the high voter turnout in recent elections as evidence of the electorate's trust in the nation’s electoral system. Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi addressed the growing challenges posed by digital misinformation, including AI and deepfakes, urging officers to utilize rules and guidelines to safeguard public trust.

The conference, attended by over 260 media officers, covered comprehensive communication strategies throughout the election cycle, from preparation to polling. The sessions included practical training on press note planning, combating misinformation, and promoting ECI initiatives. The gathering also encouraged experience-sharing among Media Nodal Officers from the 16 participating states and UTs, fostering a collaborative approach to electoral communication.