IFC Backs Airtel Africa With $150 Million for Network Expansion

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a $150 million loan to Airtel Africa to strengthen mobile network infrastructure, improve internet access in underserved areas and create new economic opportunities across the continent.

The financing will be provided to two Airtel Africa subsidiaries, allowing the company to expand and modernise its mobile networks over the coming years. The investment is expected to improve high-speed data coverage in communities where reliable internet access remains limited, giving millions of people better access to digital services.

Stronger connectivity is expected to support small businesses that rely on online platforms, help entrepreneurs reach wider markets and give young people greater access to education, skills development and employment opportunities through digital platforms.

Digital Infrastructure to Support Jobs and Businesses

The investment builds on the long-standing partnership between IFC and Airtel Africa to improve digital infrastructure across the continent. Better network capacity will support sectors that increasingly depend on reliable internet, including mobile money services, online retail, digital marketplaces and informal businesses that use mobile technology for daily operations.

Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar said the financing supports the company's strategy of expanding and upgrading its network while accelerating digital inclusion across its markets. He added that improving access to digital tools and services would help create greater economic opportunities for individuals, businesses and local communities.

Dan Croft, Acting Regional Manager for Infrastructure in Eastern Africa at IFC, said expanding digital connectivity creates opportunities beyond internet access by allowing businesses to reach more customers, workers to connect with larger markets and young people to develop skills needed for the modern economy.

Long-Term Investment in Africa's Digital Economy

The financing package also includes longer-tenor and local-currency support, giving Airtel Africa greater confidence to make long-term investments while managing financial risks more effectively. IFC believes this approach will help the company continue expanding its services in a sustainable way while delivering lasting economic benefits across the region.

Reliable digital infrastructure has become an essential driver of economic growth, supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and employment in both urban and rural areas. As more businesses and public services move online, expanding mobile connectivity is expected to play an increasingly important role in improving productivity and financial inclusion.

Over the past decade, IFC has committed and mobilised more than $12 billion for telecommunications, media and technology projects across emerging markets, reinforcing its broader strategy of promoting inclusive economic growth through digital development.