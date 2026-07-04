Renewed Turmoil in Mali: Insurgents Resume Attacks

On Saturday, Mali witnessed a fresh wave of insurgent violence as attacks targeted five locations, underscoring persistent insecurity issues for its leaders. Among the locations attacked were Anefis in the north and Kenioroba in the south, with both government and Russian troops present in some areas.

The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), a Tuareg-led rebel faction, claimed responsibility for the attacks. Collaborating with a regional al Qaeda affiliate, they previously executed high-profile operations, including an attack on Bamako's airport. Despite governmental efforts, unrest has persisted with gunshots and explosions reported in various regions.

The ongoing violence highlights the military-led government's struggle to secure Mali. Attempts to fortify alliances with global powers like Russia and the USA have yet to stabilize the region, as jihadist threats also impact neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.