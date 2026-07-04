Ayodhya Saints Rally Behind Champat Rai Amidst Ram Temple Donation Controversy

The Ayodhya Sant Mandal has expressed unequivocal support for Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, urging against his resignation amidst controversies over alleged donation theft for the Ram Temple project. The saints, citing long-standing trust in Rai's character, dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

During a press conference, the Sant Mandal commended Rai's own call for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, highlighting it as a testament to his dedication to transparency and justice. They applauded the Uttar Pradesh government's swift move to establish the SIT, noting Rai's poise amid persistent media scrutiny.

Simultaneously, the Special Investigation Team has been granted a 15-day extension to bolster the rigor and scope of the investigation. The extension aims to ensure an exhaustive inquiry into the allegations, sparing no guilty party, while the police intensify their efforts by questioning Avinash Shukla, key suspect in the case.