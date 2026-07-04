FitIndia 2.0: A Revolution for Safety and Health in India's Medical Sector

The 9th Fit India Conclave unveiled 'FitIndia 2.0', a landmark initiative to bolster doctors' and healthcare workers' safety. Dr. Sunita Dube launched a comprehensive plan including a National Zero-Tolerance Framework, CPR missions, and cancer initiatives, with backing from government ministers and healthcare leaders, aiming for a safer, healthier nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 14:50 IST
FitIndia 2.0: A Revolution for Safety and Health in India's Medical Sector
Dr Sunita Dube, NMC Chairman & Ministers Launch Red Alert De-Escalation & Medical Sainik by MedscapeIndia. Image Credit: ANI

In New Delhi, a groundbreaking initiative titled 'FitIndia 2.0' was unveiled at the 9th Fit India Conclave, aiming to tackle the critical issue of violence against healthcare professionals in India. Spearheaded by Dr. Sunita Dube, the program promises a well-rounded approach to bolster medical safety and expand healthcare literacy.

Hosted at the Constitution Club of India, the conclave introduced a National Zero-Tolerance Framework aimed at providing robust legal protections for healthcare workers. A White Paper, detailing the alarming rate of violence faced by Indian doctors, was launched alongside a comprehensive safety device, counseling network, and citizen CPR mission.

The event, marking MedscapeIndia's impactful campaigns over two decades, garnered support from numerous government and healthcare leaders, including Union Ministers and medical experts. It called for unified national efforts to safeguard doctors, enhance public health literacy, and foster a prevention-driven healthcare environment across the country.

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