India's Ethanol Revolution: A Green Road Ahead

India's ethanol program, championed by Vikram Gulati of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, promises to enhance energy security, mitigate agrarian distress, and meet climate goals. With E20 as the new fuel standard post-April 2023, misconceptions need clearing for wider acceptance. Farmers benefit significantly, as ethanol offers economic and environmental advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 14:56 IST
India's Ethanol Revolution: A Green Road Ahead
Vikaram Gulati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Vikram Gulati, the Country Head and Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Governance at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, highlighted the transformative role of India's ethanol program in tackling pressing national issues. He asserted that ethanol will be crucial for energy security, reducing agrarian distress, and achieving climate objectives.

Gulati explained that E20 fuel, which will become the standard for all vehicles sold after April 2023, is fully compatible with both old and new models. He emphasized the need to dispel consumer myths about ethanol's impact on vehicles and to focus on scaling its development as a carbon-neutral alternative.

Tracing the program's roots to India's energy deficit, Gulati pointed out that aligning ethanol production with agricultural excess has been economically beneficial, significantly raising farmers' incomes. He dismissed fears related to vehicle damage and pollution, underscoring the environmental credentials of ethanol production processes in India.

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