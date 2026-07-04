WTO Fish Fund Approves New Grants to Support Sustainable Fisheries

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has approved nearly USD 2.2 million in new grants for 17 developing and least-developed countries, expanding support for the implementation of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies and helping members strengthen sustainable fisheries management.

More Countries Receive Support to Implement Fisheries Agreement

The funding was approved by the WTO Fish Fund Steering Committee during its seventh meeting held on 2 and 3 July. The grants were selected under the Fund's second Call for Proposals, which closed on 8 May, and will support countries in meeting their commitments under the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.

The newly funded projects will focus on practical improvements such as carrying out national needs assessments, strengthening reporting systems, improving fisheries data collection and updating regulatory frameworks. These measures are expected to help governments better manage fisheries while meeting international obligations designed to reduce harmful subsidies. With the latest approvals, more than 40 WTO members are now receiving assistance through the Fish Fund, marking a steady expansion of the programme since its launch.

Earlier Projects Already Showing Progress

The Steering Committee also reviewed work already underway through the Fund's first Call for Proposals, which approved 26 grants worth nearly USD 2.9 million. Most of those projects have already entered the implementation phase, supporting countries across multiple regions.

WTO Deputy Director-General Jennifer DJ Nordquist said the Fund has made significant progress in less than a year, with projects now operating across the Caribbean, South and Central America, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Pacific. She noted that several preparation grants remain in progress and are expected to lead to additional implementation projects that will help members put the fisheries subsidies agreement into practice.

Committee members also endorsed recommendations intended to improve implementation, including clearer guidance on needs assessments for certain funding categories and ensuring that financial support remains closely aligned with the objectives of the fisheries agreement.

Global Partners Back Sustainable Fisheries

The Steering Committee recognised the technical contributions of the Fund's core partners, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the World Bank Group and the WTO. These organisations played a key role in evaluating project proposals and providing technical expertise during the selection process.

The Committee's co-chairs, representing Peru and Australia, said discussions reflected the Fund's transition from its establishment phase to full-scale implementation. They praised the collaborative approach taken by members and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a transparent, effective and responsive funding mechanism that delivers meaningful support to developing and least-developed countries.

They added that the programme is making an important contribution to implementing the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies while supporting the long-term sustainability of global marine fisheries. Looking ahead, the Steering Committee plans to open the third Call for Proposals during the first quarter of 2027, allowing more WTO members to seek financial support for fisheries reform and sustainable management initiatives.