Indian IT Sector Faces Uneven Growth Amid Economic Challenges

Despite seasonal strength, India's IT firms report subdued growth due to client issues and economic uncertainties. Tech budgets shift toward AI, impacting revenue expectations. Report forecasts tier-one companies struggling with low growth, currency challenges, and pricing pressures, though improved stock valuations offer a silver lining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 14:22 IST
Indian IT Sector Faces Uneven Growth Amid Economic Challenges
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's Information Technology (IT) sector braces for another quarter of tepid earnings growth, overshadowed by client-specific challenges, economic uncertainties, and a shift in technology spending priorities. Despite the seasonal uptick, Systematix Research highlights that growth remains stunted as enterprises pivot budgets towards artificial intelligence (AI) and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

The report foresees a challenging outlook for domestic IT heavyweights, predicting annual revenue growth between -1% and 5% for tier-one firms. Factors hindering growth include AI-driven pricing pressures, subdued discretionary demand, and persistent macroeconomic uncertainties. Notable companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro are expected to showcase varied performance indicators.

Systematix Research predicts a modest rise in constant currency revenues for the upcoming quarter, with larger companies posting a growth margin of -1.8% to 1.1%, as mid-tier firms outperform. The report underscores profit pressures due to external factors, although the correction in stock prices has presented opportunities, improving valuations while companies maintain robust cash flow positions.

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