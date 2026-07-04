Indian IT Sector Faces Uneven Growth Amid Economic Challenges

India's Information Technology (IT) sector braces for another quarter of tepid earnings growth, overshadowed by client-specific challenges, economic uncertainties, and a shift in technology spending priorities. Despite the seasonal uptick, Systematix Research highlights that growth remains stunted as enterprises pivot budgets towards artificial intelligence (AI) and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

The report foresees a challenging outlook for domestic IT heavyweights, predicting annual revenue growth between -1% and 5% for tier-one firms. Factors hindering growth include AI-driven pricing pressures, subdued discretionary demand, and persistent macroeconomic uncertainties. Notable companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro are expected to showcase varied performance indicators.

Systematix Research predicts a modest rise in constant currency revenues for the upcoming quarter, with larger companies posting a growth margin of -1.8% to 1.1%, as mid-tier firms outperform. The report underscores profit pressures due to external factors, although the correction in stock prices has presented opportunities, improving valuations while companies maintain robust cash flow positions.