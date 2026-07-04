Mali Under Siege: New Wave of Insurgent Attacks Tests Military Control

Mali faced a series of coordinated insurgent attacks at five different locations, threatening the country's stability. Despite government forces regaining control, the assaults underscore ongoing challenges for Mali's leaders, who have failed to deliver promised security improvements since taking power. Reports highlight cooperation with Russian forces and international implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Insurgents In Mali Staged Attacks In Five Locations Early On Saturday | Updated: 04-07-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 17:20 IST
Mali Under Siege: New Wave of Insurgent Attacks Tests Military Control
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Mali was the target of a coordinated insurgent assault in five locations on Saturday, spotlighting challenges for the country's embattled leadership. Attacks unfolded across northern, central, and southern Mali, prompting military action that left dozens dead, including government forces and insurgents.

The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), working in league with al Qaeda affiliate JNIM, claimed involvement in the operation, which echoes the violence seen in April. The military, on high alert, swiftly regained control of the affected areas, though sporadic fighting continued.

This wave of violence underscores Mali's ongoing insecurity despite the military's promises of safety after coups in 2020 and 2021. The government, backed by Russia, is now reaching out to Washington in hopes of fostering security cooperation and exploring mining opportunities amidst regional instability.

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