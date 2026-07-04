Wimbledon Day Six: Thrills, Victories, and Unfolding Drama

Day six at Wimbledon was filled with excitement as Marta Kostyuk, a French Open semi-finalist, defeated Emma Navarro. Novak Djokovic matched Federer’s record with his 105th Wimbledon victory. Other notable matches included players like Sabalenka and Osaka, blending tradition and competition under sunny skies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Sixth Day At Wimbledon On Saturday Times Gmt Kostyuk Beats Navarro French Open Semifinalist And Ukrainian Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Beat Emma Navarro To Reach The Fourth Round Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club | Updated: 04-07-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 17:26 IST
Wimbledon Day Six: Thrills, Victories, and Unfolding Drama
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Day six at Wimbledon saw thrilling performances, as semi-finalist Marta Kostyuk from Ukraine triumphed over Emma Navarro in a gripping match, securing her place in the fourth round.

Under sunny skies, Novak Djokovic reached another milestone by equaling Roger Federer’s Wimbledon record with his 105th win, marking a historic day at the All England Club.

The day also highlighted Sabalenka’s defiance of tradition and Osaka’s impressive performance, demonstrating why Wimbledon remains an iconic tournament blending tradition and high-level tennis competition.

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