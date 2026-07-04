EU's Financial Lifeline: €1.5 Billion Tranche for Egypt
Egypt is set to receive €1.5 billion from the European Union as part of a €5 billion macro-financial assistance package. The first tranche is expected in days, with another to follow, completing the EU's €7.4 billion package. Foreign Minister Abdelatty confirmed the imminent disbursements.
Egypt is poised to secure a significant financial uplift as it anticipates a €1.5 billion disbursement from the European Union in the coming days. This installment marks the first of two remaining tranches of a €5 billion macro-financial assistance package.
During a press conference in Egypt's new administrative capital, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, accompanied by European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica, announced that the outstanding €3 billion would be allocated in two equal tranches of €1.5 billion each.
The EU has already distributed €2 billion of this package, with an initial €1 billion disbursed in January 2025 and a second €1 billion earlier this year. This financial effort is part of a broader €7.4 billion funding agreement, including €5 billion in concessional loans, announced by the EU in 2024.
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