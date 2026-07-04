India's Aviation Legacy: PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal, Launches UDAN 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Modified UDAN Scheme, committing Rs 29,000 crore to bolster India's regional aviation infrastructure. Concurrently, the new terminal at Jodhpur Airport was inaugurated, aiming to enhance connectivity and promote tourism in Rajasthan, aligning with the nation's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 17:26 IST
India's Aviation Legacy: PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal, Launches UDAN 2.0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Viksit UDAN (Photo/ Ministry of Civil Aviation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event for India's aviation industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented the next phase of the UDAN Scheme, alongside unveiling the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport. The move underscores the government's dedication to fortifying regional air connectivity and cultivating world-class aviation infrastructure.

Conceived in October 2016, the UDAN Scheme has broadened regional accessibility, establishing 669 routes and linking 95 airports and helipads, markedly impacting 1.66 crore passengers. The recently approved Modified UDAN Scheme, greenlit by the Union Cabinet under Modi's leadership, is set to inject Rs 29,000 crore over the next decade to fast-track aviation-led growth and advance Viksit Bharat 2047.

The scheme plans to expand regional aviation infrastructure by developing 100 new aerodromes. It also includes funding for operations and helipad development. With a substantial focus on integrating indigenous aircraft, the initiative seeks to bridge connectivity in underserved locales across India. The New Terminal at Jodhpur Airport, costing Rs 480 crore, will further augment connectivity in Rajasthan, enhancing the region's trade and tourism potential.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
3
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

Biomass May Be the Missing Piece in the Net-Zero Puzzle

Warming Europe Faces a New Epidemic Risk and Time Is Running Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026