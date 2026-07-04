India's Aviation Legacy: PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal, Launches UDAN 2.0

In a landmark event for India's aviation industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented the next phase of the UDAN Scheme, alongside unveiling the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport. The move underscores the government's dedication to fortifying regional air connectivity and cultivating world-class aviation infrastructure.

Conceived in October 2016, the UDAN Scheme has broadened regional accessibility, establishing 669 routes and linking 95 airports and helipads, markedly impacting 1.66 crore passengers. The recently approved Modified UDAN Scheme, greenlit by the Union Cabinet under Modi's leadership, is set to inject Rs 29,000 crore over the next decade to fast-track aviation-led growth and advance Viksit Bharat 2047.

The scheme plans to expand regional aviation infrastructure by developing 100 new aerodromes. It also includes funding for operations and helipad development. With a substantial focus on integrating indigenous aircraft, the initiative seeks to bridge connectivity in underserved locales across India. The New Terminal at Jodhpur Airport, costing Rs 480 crore, will further augment connectivity in Rajasthan, enhancing the region's trade and tourism potential.