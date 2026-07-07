Hon Hai Surges with Record AI Demand While Largan Faces Dip

In a landmark announcement, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., known globally as Foxconn, reported unprecedented second-quarter sales fueled by a burgeoning demand for artificial intelligence servers. According to Focus Taiwan, the electronics manufacturing titan recorded consolidated sales of NT$2.51 trillion (USD 78.35 billion), marking a remarkable 39.83% year-on-year increase and 18.02% growth compared to the previous quarter.

The surge was attributed largely to their cloud and networking division, which capitalized on high AI product demand, achieving robust sales growth. Besides assembling Apple's iPhones, Hon Hai's expansion spanned across AI infrastructure, electronic components, computing, and smart consumer electronics divisions, each reporting significant revenue gains.

Meanwhile, Largan Precision Co., a leading smartphone camera lens supplier, faced financial setbacks, with second-quarter consolidated sales dropping by 12.09% from the first quarter. Despite challenges, Largan's first-half sales showed a slight year-on-year increase of 11.26%. As Hon Hai eyes further growth in the third quarter, the ICT industry's peak season is expected to bolster its sales trajectory.