Hon Hai Surges with Record AI Demand While Largan Faces Dip

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. experienced record-high second-quarter sales due to soaring AI server demand, despite Largan Precision Co.'s revenue decline. Foxconn achieved a 39.83% year-on-year increase, while Largan faced a 12.09% dip. Hon Hai anticipates growth in Q3, driven by strong market demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:20 IST
Hon Hai Surges with Record AI Demand While Largan Faces Dip
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark announcement, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., known globally as Foxconn, reported unprecedented second-quarter sales fueled by a burgeoning demand for artificial intelligence servers. According to Focus Taiwan, the electronics manufacturing titan recorded consolidated sales of NT$2.51 trillion (USD 78.35 billion), marking a remarkable 39.83% year-on-year increase and 18.02% growth compared to the previous quarter.

The surge was attributed largely to their cloud and networking division, which capitalized on high AI product demand, achieving robust sales growth. Besides assembling Apple's iPhones, Hon Hai's expansion spanned across AI infrastructure, electronic components, computing, and smart consumer electronics divisions, each reporting significant revenue gains.

Meanwhile, Largan Precision Co., a leading smartphone camera lens supplier, faced financial setbacks, with second-quarter consolidated sales dropping by 12.09% from the first quarter. Despite challenges, Largan's first-half sales showed a slight year-on-year increase of 11.26%. As Hon Hai eyes further growth in the third quarter, the ICT industry's peak season is expected to bolster its sales trajectory.

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