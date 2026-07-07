Gulf Oil Producers in Fierce Market Share Battle Post-Iran War

The United Arab Emirates Has Fired The Opening Shot In What Is Fast Becoming A Fierce Battle Among Middle East Oil Producers To Reclaim Market Share After The Iran War

The United Arab Emirates has initiated a fierce competition among Middle East oil producers to regain market share following the post-Iran war period. This contest has the potential to depress oil prices while further weakening OPEC's longstanding authority.

Gulf producers, in desperate need of revenue due to prolonged conflicts, are feeling immense pressure to sell off millions of barrels stored during the four-month closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE has already boosted its oil exports significantly by liberating accumulated storage stocks, while other regional producers like Saudi Arabia have also increased their output.

The race for market dominance is unprecedented, with producers offering steep discounts to attract global buyers. OPEC's efforts to maintain unity face significant obstacles as internal disputes and external pressures threaten its stability.