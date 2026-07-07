BJP's Continued Commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's Growth

Nitin Nabin, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced on Tuesday that the party is committed to advancing the development of Jammu and Kashmir, while maintaining a vigilant stance as the principal opposition in the Union Territory.

During a two-day visit coinciding with the 125th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Nabin and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh toured the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office. Nabin described the abrogation of Article 370 as a transformative event that has brought Jammu and Kashmir closer to the rest of India.

He underscored the BJP's strategic focus on party organization, effective implementation of central government schemes, and the region's integration with India under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Emphasizing tourism and cultural preservation, Nabin highlighted the positive impacts of governmental efforts and expressed confidence in BJP's future role.