BJP's Continued Commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's Growth

BJP National President Nitin Nabin reaffirms the party's dedication to Jammu and Kashmir's development during his two-day visit. Nabin emphasizes the importance of Article 370's abrogation for regional integration and underscores BJP's role as vigilant opposition while focusing on promoting the region's culture and tourism under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 11:26 IST
BJP's Continued Commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's Growth
BJP National President Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced on Tuesday that the party is committed to advancing the development of Jammu and Kashmir, while maintaining a vigilant stance as the principal opposition in the Union Territory.

During a two-day visit coinciding with the 125th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Nabin and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh toured the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office. Nabin described the abrogation of Article 370 as a transformative event that has brought Jammu and Kashmir closer to the rest of India.

He underscored the BJP's strategic focus on party organization, effective implementation of central government schemes, and the region's integration with India under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Emphasizing tourism and cultural preservation, Nabin highlighted the positive impacts of governmental efforts and expressed confidence in BJP's future role.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

Can Better Monetary and Fiscal Policies Help MENAP and CCA Economies Survive Global Turmoil?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026