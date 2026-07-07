Karnataka Rainstorms Force School Closures Amid Safety Concerns

Amid heavy and continuous rainfall, authorities in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks of Shivamogga district, Karnataka, have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. This measure is aimed at ensuring the safety of children in light of the incessant downpour.

In Hosanagar, Tahsildar Bharat Raj ordered the closure of all Anganwadi centers, schools, and PU colleges, instructing educational institutions to compensate for the lost days in forthcoming holidays. Similarly, in the Malnad region's Sagar taluk, the Block Education Officer issued a holiday order based on the Tahsildar's directive, prioritizing student welfare amid the cold winds and heavy rains.

Severe weather has also led to structural damage; in S.N. Nagar, Sagar, the roof of Manjunath's house collapsed, though his family escaped unscathed. The family has sought government assistance for repairs via Awas Yojana. Meanwhile, Maharashtra faces similar challenges with an 'Orange Alert' for rain and cloudburst warnings between Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The state has advised work-from-home arrangements and deployed disaster relief forces. (ANI)