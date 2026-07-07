Global Moves: F-35 Jets, Submarine Ventures, and Price Wars Shape Business Headlines

The latest business news highlights include anticipated policy changes by the U.S. regarding F-35 jet sales to Turkey, Canada's collaboration with ThyssenKrupp for submarine production aimed at reducing U.S. dependence, Walmart's strategic price cuts, and Samsung's significant profit surge fueled by memory chip demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Following Are The Top Stories On The New York Times Business Pages Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Us President Donald Trump Is Expected To Restore Rights To Purchase F Stealth Fighter Jets To Turkey At The Nato Summit In Ankara | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:27 IST
Global Moves: F-35 Jets, Submarine Ventures, and Price Wars Shape Business Headlines
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In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to reauthorize Turkey to purchase F-35 stealth fighters, overturning his own seven-year-old ban. This decision is expected during the NATO summit in Ankara.

Simultaneously, Canada takes strides towards military independence by selecting ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, along with Norwegian and German support, to construct a new fleet of submarines. This marks Canada's effort to decrease reliance on the United States.

On the commercial front, Walmart announced major price reductions on various goods, a strategy that intertwines with President Trump's attempts to claim credit during the country's 250th anniversary. Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics reports a massive leap in profits from last year, thanks to the rising demand for artificial intelligence-driven memory chips.

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