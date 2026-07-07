Revolutionizing Customer Support: Helo Convo by Vivaconnect Debuts AI Agent

The traditional customer support ticketing system, filled with prolonged hold times and tedious processes, is becoming obsolete. Enter Helo Convo, a pioneering AI agent revealed by Helo.ai at the 2026 Meta WhatsApp Business Summit.

This AI platform empowers businesses to develop a fully functional AI agent via a simple prompt and launch it on WhatsApp within minutes, revolutionizing customer interactions by handling queries in under 60 seconds without human intervention.

Co-Founder Vikram Raichura emphasizes, 'Helo Convo is not just an improvement; it’s the new face of customer support. It eliminates the age-old wait time dilemma by offering instant solutions with zero coding needs.' As an enterprise AI solution, it offers integration with key systems like Salesforce, enhancing operational capabilities while ensuring top-notch security.