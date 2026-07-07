Revolutionizing Customer Support: Helo Convo by Vivaconnect Debuts AI Agent

Vivaconnect introduces Helo Convo, an AI-powered platform revolutionizing customer support by replacing traditional methods with a single WhatsApp-driven AI agent, resolving queries in just 60 seconds. Launched at the Meta WhatsApp Business Summit 2026, this innovation allows seamless integration with enterprise systems for enhanced customer interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:30 IST
Revolutionizing Customer Support: Helo Convo by Vivaconnect Debuts AI Agent
The Customer Support Ticket Is Dead. Long Live the AI Agent. Image Credit: ANI

The traditional customer support ticketing system, filled with prolonged hold times and tedious processes, is becoming obsolete. Enter Helo Convo, a pioneering AI agent revealed by Helo.ai at the 2026 Meta WhatsApp Business Summit.

This AI platform empowers businesses to develop a fully functional AI agent via a simple prompt and launch it on WhatsApp within minutes, revolutionizing customer interactions by handling queries in under 60 seconds without human intervention.

Co-Founder Vikram Raichura emphasizes, 'Helo Convo is not just an improvement; it’s the new face of customer support. It eliminates the age-old wait time dilemma by offering instant solutions with zero coding needs.' As an enterprise AI solution, it offers integration with key systems like Salesforce, enhancing operational capabilities while ensuring top-notch security.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

Can Better Monetary and Fiscal Policies Help MENAP and CCA Economies Survive Global Turmoil?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026