Modi's Landmark Visit to Indonesia: Cementing Strategic Alliances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jakarta marked a significant deepening of India-Indonesia relations, highlighted by a series of discussions with President Prabowo Subianto and a ceremonial award of Indonesia's highest civilian honor. This visit brings promising collaborations in sectors such as defense, technology, and mineral development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 11:46 IST
Modi's Landmark Visit to Indonesia: Cementing Strategic Alliances
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during delegation level talks (Photo/Youtube/Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in crucial talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta. The high-profile meeting saw the exchange of memorandums of understanding, aimed at fortifying bilateral ties. Present at the discussions were esteemed delegates like Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi emphasized the importance of the Indo-Indonesian partnership, characterizing it as a 'new golden chapter' for the 21st century. He expressed gratitude for the warm Indonesian reception and his receipt of the country's highest civilian accolade, the 'Bintang Adipurna', attributed to the enduring friendship between the nations.

The visit underscored strategic collaborations, particularly in defense, technology, and mineral resources. India's influence is reinforced through initiatives like developing Indonesian-specific EVMs, strengthening missile cooperation, and investing in strategic minerals. The anticipated joint development of the Sabang port stands as a testament to this burgeoning alliance, signaling a robust future for both countries.

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