Prime Minister Modi Honored with Indonesia's Top Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Indonesia's highest civilian accolade, the Bintang Adipurna, from President Prabowo Subianto. The award symbolizes the strengthened ties and shared democratic values between India and Indonesia. Modi highlighted the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and upcoming collaborations, emphasizing civilizational ties and the shared vision of prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 11:48 IST
Prime Minister Modi Honored with Indonesia's Top Civilian Award
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image Source: ANI/DD News). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honor, the Bintang Adipurna, during a ceremony in Jakarta. The accolade, presented by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, recognizes Modi's pivotal role in enhancing bilateral relations between the two democracies.

Expressing his gratitude, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the award to the people of India, underscoring the 'sentiments of Indonesians and historic bonds between the nations.' He emphasized a promising future for both countries, rooted in shared democratic values and a mutual commitment to dialogue and diplomacy.

During his visit, Modi noted the evolving India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2018 and highlighted new heights being achieved in various sectors. The visit, marked by grand ceremonies and cultural displays, is the first bilateral visit since 2018 and part of a broader diplomatic tour across Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

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