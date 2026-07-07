Australia's Teen Social Media Ban Falters: Age Verification Woes Unveiled

Australias Online Platforms Are Stumbling At The Very First Step In Implementing Age Checks For Users

Australia's recent social media legislation aimed at barring users under 16 from platforms like Instagram and YouTube is proving ineffective due to poor age verification processes, a study has revealed.

Researchers discovered that numerous underage users can still access these sites, as platforms fail to implement adequate age checks. Despite guidelines encouraging multiple verification steps, many accounts created by those claiming to be of the minimum age are sparingly scrutinized.

The government has reacted by doubling fines and threatening legal action against non-compliant tech giants. Meanwhile, there are increasing concerns that platforms are prioritizing low-barrier checks over more robust methods, perpetuating loopholes for young users.