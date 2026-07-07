Australia's Teen Social Media Ban Falters: Age Verification Woes Unveiled

Australia's teen social media ban, intended to prevent those under 16 from having accounts, is failing due to insufficient age verification measures by online platforms. Despite laws requiring 'reasonable steps' to comply, a study found many minors can still access these platforms. The government is increasing fines for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australias Online Platforms Are Stumbling At The Very First Step In Implementing Age Checks For Users | Updated: 07-07-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 11:44 IST
Australia's Teen Social Media Ban Falters: Age Verification Woes Unveiled
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Australia's recent social media legislation aimed at barring users under 16 from platforms like Instagram and YouTube is proving ineffective due to poor age verification processes, a study has revealed.

Researchers discovered that numerous underage users can still access these sites, as platforms fail to implement adequate age checks. Despite guidelines encouraging multiple verification steps, many accounts created by those claiming to be of the minimum age are sparingly scrutinized.

The government has reacted by doubling fines and threatening legal action against non-compliant tech giants. Meanwhile, there are increasing concerns that platforms are prioritizing low-barrier checks over more robust methods, perpetuating loopholes for young users.

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