Cricket Unites for Compassion: Go Dharmic's Charity Match

Go Dharmic hosted a notable Charity Cricket Day at Luton Town and Indians Cricket Club, bringing together prominent figures including actor Saif Ali Khan and his family. The event aimed at raising funds for humanitarian projects, turned out to be more than just a cricket match. It became a celebration of family, friendship, and the collective power of sport to unite cultures and champion noble causes.

The occasion featured notable personalities such as filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi, and former England cricketers Monty Panesar and Usman Afzaal. Saif Ali Khan praised the initiative and emphasized the importance of using sport to inspire compassion and kindness. The event enabled participants to learn about Go Dharmic's impact worldwide, moving many with stories of service and charity.

Founder Hanuman Dass expressed gratitude towards Saif Ali Khan's involvement, acknowledging the actor's positive influence. Shirish Saraf, co-founder of Samena Capital, reflected on previous collaborative efforts with Go Dharmic, echoing the sentiment of cricket's lasting impact - both on and off the field. The day concluded with guests appreciating a shared goal to support vulnerable children and communities.