IIM Udaipur Launches Pioneering BBA Program with Ministerial Endorsement

IIM Udaipur inaugurated its groundbreaking BBA program virtually, with Minister Piyush Goyal as chief guest, despite weather delays. The bilingual, online course aims to enhance accessibility and reach. Goyal lauded the institute's commitment to education and technology integration, emphasizing the program's potential in advancing India's educational landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-07-2026 11:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 11:22 IST
IIM Udaipur Launches Pioneering BBA Program with Ministerial Endorsement
IIM Udaipur - Campus. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has officially launched its Bachelor of Business Administration program through a virtual inauguration ceremony, graced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal as the chief guest. Despite delays caused by inclement weather, the Minister joined the event, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Goyal described the BBA program as a 'very unique' initiative that uses a bilingual approach to make management education more accessible. By leveraging online platforms, the program aims to reach a broader audience, reinforcing the role of technology in education—a concept that has gained momentum post-COVID-19.

Goyal commended the IIM Udaipur for its robust reputation and commitment to nurturing future leaders. He appreciated the institute's alignment with national educational policies and the emphasis on skill enhancement through experiential learning. He concluded by encouraging students to seize this opportunity to contribute towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

Can Better Monetary and Fiscal Policies Help MENAP and CCA Economies Survive Global Turmoil?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026