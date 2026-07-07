IIM Udaipur Launches Pioneering BBA Program with Ministerial Endorsement

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has officially launched its Bachelor of Business Administration program through a virtual inauguration ceremony, graced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal as the chief guest. Despite delays caused by inclement weather, the Minister joined the event, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Goyal described the BBA program as a 'very unique' initiative that uses a bilingual approach to make management education more accessible. By leveraging online platforms, the program aims to reach a broader audience, reinforcing the role of technology in education—a concept that has gained momentum post-COVID-19.

Goyal commended the IIM Udaipur for its robust reputation and commitment to nurturing future leaders. He appreciated the institute's alignment with national educational policies and the emphasis on skill enhancement through experiential learning. He concluded by encouraging students to seize this opportunity to contribute towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.