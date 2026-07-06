Piyush Goyal Launches IIM Udaipur's Online Bilingual BBA Programme

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that technology-enabled bilingual education can transform access to quality management studies by reaching talented students across India, regardless of where they live or their financial background. Speaking virtually at the launch of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur's new online Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme, he described the initiative as an important step towards making world-class management education more inclusive.

Addressing the inaugural event from New Delhi, Goyal said the online BBA course, offered in both Hindi and English, would help bridge the rural-urban divide by making IIM education easier to access and understand. He said the bilingual format would allow students from diverse backgrounds to benefit from the credibility and academic standards associated with the IIM brand. According to the Minister, the programme has the potential to serve both Indian students and industry by widening access to management education through digital technology.

Highlighting India's nearly one billion internet users, Goyal said online education must be expanded in line with the National Education Policy to deliver quality learning on a much larger scale. He noted that students would be able to attend classes using smartphones, laptops or other digital devices, while examinations would continue to be held offline to maintain academic accountability. He remarked that IIM classrooms could now reach students in small towns and remote regions, making quality education available far beyond traditional campuses.

Minister suggests stronger industry exposure and soft skills

Goyal offered four recommendations to strengthen the new programme and improve students' learning experience. He suggested introducing regular in-person interactions through a hybrid model that includes monthly faculty visits and student gatherings at different locations. Such interactions, he said, are essential because management education depends not only on classroom instruction but also on collaboration and peer learning.

The Minister also stressed the importance of developing soft skills alongside academic knowledge. He encouraged the institute to place greater emphasis on communication, teamwork, technology, cultural awareness and interpersonal skills to prepare students for evolving workplace requirements.

For practical learning, he recommended organising visits to factories, ports and industrial clusters so students can gain first-hand exposure to business operations and management practices.

His fourth suggestion focused on adopting global best practices by using advanced digital tools, expanding credit transfer opportunities under the National Education Policy and building partnerships with leading institutions for joint academic programmes. He also encouraged research internships during the fourth year to strengthen students' academic and professional development.

Digital learning to support India's future workforce

Goyal said rapid advances in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are reshaping management education and changing the skills expected by employers. He noted that dynamic learning and continuous skill development are becoming increasingly important as businesses adapt to new technologies. Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the crisis accelerated the adoption of educational technology and demonstrated how digital platforms can connect learners across villages and cities.

The Minister also highlighted the growing use of virtual collaboration in international trade negotiations, saying technology has made it possible for teams across different time zones to work together efficiently. He expressed confidence that IIM Udaipur's hybrid approach, combining online learning with physical interactions, would prove successful. Calling the IIM brand globally respected, Goyal said its graduates continue to occupy leadership positions in India and abroad. He urged the first batch of students to seize the opportunity, combine academic learning with practical experience and prepare themselves to become future business leaders and entrepreneurs contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat.