Indian Banks Brace for Flat Q1 Earnings Amid NIM Pressures

Indian banks are predicted to have a stable Q1 FY27, with flat earnings due to pressure on net interest margins and weaker non-interest income, says Kotak Institutional Equities. The banking environment has improved, but demand remains weak, and public sector banks face rising funding costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 11:56 IST
Indian Banks Brace for Flat Q1 Earnings Amid NIM Pressures
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian banks are facing a steady first quarter for FY27, with earnings expected to remain flat. This stagnation is attributed to pressures on net interest margins (NIMs) and a decline in non-interest income, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The report outlines several improvements in the banking operating environment compared to the previous quarter, including resilient retail credit performance and conservatively leveraged corporate balance sheets. Government programs like ECLGS and CGTMSE continue to support MSME lending.

Despite a robust overall credit growth, Kotak highlights underlying demand is subdued, with risks skewed to the downside due to slow retail borrowing revival. Private sector banks could benefit from strong FCNR deposit mobilization, while public sector banks rely heavily on costlier term deposits, potentially raising funding costs.

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