Subdued European Shares Amid AI and Defence Sector Dynamics

European markets showed restraint on Tuesday as concerns over high valuations in global AI-related stocks caused investors to be cautious. Meanwhile, a NATO summit in Turkey drew attention for potential new defence contracts.

The STOXX 600 index was virtually unchanged at 650.84 points by early trading hours, recovering from below record peaks in the prior session. Technology stocks led the declines, with ASML and Infineon notably dropping 4% each, pointing to a broader market concern about the sector's valuation.

Shares in Siemens Energy dropped 5.5% following a downgrade by Barclays, while the larger tech sector mirrored a global market unease over a valuation-driven rally. Meanwhile, the defence sector saw slight gains ahead of anticipated NATO summit announcements on European defence spending. Morgan Stanley's upgrade boosted Saab's shares, and Shell saw a modest rise after updating its gas outlook.