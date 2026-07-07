Suryakumar Yadav Debunks False Statement, Backs Rising Cricket Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

In a recent social media post, Suryakumar Yadav, the former captain of India's T20I team, staunchly defended his support for the national cricket squad and promising young player, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Dismissing misinformation circulating online, Suryakumar stated, "I'm very happy for the team and wish them nothing but the best. The boys have my full backing."

The veteran cricketer specifically praised 15-year-old Vaibhav, who recently broke Sachin Tendulkar's record as the youngest Indian international cricketer. Despite not debuting in the Ireland series or the rain-affected first T20I against England, he made headlines during the second T20I in Manchester.

Suryakumar also addressed an unauthorized statement attributed to him on social media, urging fans to only trust information from his official channels. As the Indian team contemplates its strategy, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak emphasized Sooryavanshi's readiness and encouraged him to play instinctively.