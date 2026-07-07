Sea of Dispute: Tensions Flare Over Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands

China And Japan Reported Conflicting Accounts On Tuesday Of A Confrontation Near The Disputed Senkaku Islands Involving Their Coast Guards And A Japanese Fishing Vessel The Waters Around The Islands

China and Japan are once again at odds over a maritime incident near the disputed Senkaku Islands, with both nations presenting contrasting narratives.

China's Coast Guard reported expelling a Japanese fishing vessel from the waters it claims, while Japan's Coast Guard stated it had expelled Chinese vessels threatening a Japanese fishing boat in international waters.

With both countries asserting territorial rights over the contested islands, tensions continue to simmer in these strategic waters, highlighting ongoing regional power struggles and international law disputes.