NATO Chooses Saab Over Boeing for Modern Surveillance Fleet

NATO has decided to purchase up to 10 Saab GlobalEye surveillance planes, opting for the Swedish-made aircraft to modernize its fleet and replace its aging AWACS early warning systems. This decision marks a preference for Saab over the American alternative proposed by Boeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nato Will Purchase Up To Saab Globaleye Surveillance Planes To Replace Its Ageing Fleet Of Awacs Early Warning Aircraft | Updated: 07-07-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 13:11 IST
NATO Chooses Saab Over Boeing for Modern Surveillance Fleet
Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2 trailer out (Photo/Instagram@shaheernsheikh)

In a significant move to upgrade its aerial capabilities, NATO has announced plans to acquire up to 10 Saab GlobalEye surveillance planes. This decision aims to replace its aging fleet of AWACS early warning aircraft with more advanced technology.

The choice of Saab, a Swedish aerospace company, over the traditional U.S. planemaker Boeing, signals a strategic pivot in NATO's procurement strategy. Secretary General Mark Rutte made the announcement on Tuesday, highlighting the advantages of the GlobalEye aircraft.

The new fleet is expected to enhance NATO's surveillance and reconnaissance abilities and align with its long-term modernization objectives. This move also underscores the growing competition between European and American defense manufacturers in the global arms market.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026