NATO Chooses Saab Over Boeing for Modern Surveillance Fleet

Nato Will Purchase Up To Saab Globaleye Surveillance Planes To Replace Its Ageing Fleet Of Awacs Early Warning Aircraft

In a significant move to upgrade its aerial capabilities, NATO has announced plans to acquire up to 10 Saab GlobalEye surveillance planes. This decision aims to replace its aging fleet of AWACS early warning aircraft with more advanced technology.

The choice of Saab, a Swedish aerospace company, over the traditional U.S. planemaker Boeing, signals a strategic pivot in NATO's procurement strategy. Secretary General Mark Rutte made the announcement on Tuesday, highlighting the advantages of the GlobalEye aircraft.

The new fleet is expected to enhance NATO's surveillance and reconnaissance abilities and align with its long-term modernization objectives. This move also underscores the growing competition between European and American defense manufacturers in the global arms market.