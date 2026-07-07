India and Indonesia Strengthen Strategic Ties with BrahMos Missile Deal

India and Indonesia are set to finalize a $630 million deal involving the supply of BrahMos supersonic and Astra air-to-air missiles. This agreement marks Indonesia as the third country to purchase BrahMos missiles, exemplifying India’s expanding defense exports while enhancing strategic ties in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India Will Supply Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missiles And Astra Airtoair Missiles To Indonesia | Updated: 07-07-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 12:06 IST
India and Indonesia Strengthen Strategic Ties with BrahMos Missile Deal

India is poised to enhance its defense exports with a significant deal involving the supply of BrahMos supersonic and Astra air-to-air missiles to Indonesia. The agreement, worth approximately $630 million, coincides with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Jakarta.

Indonesia becomes the third nation to secure BrahMos missiles, an initiative that underscores India’s deeper engagement in Southeast Asia amid rising competition from China in the Indo-Pacific region. Talks on the deal entail a phased acquisition model aiming to bolster Indonesia's missile prowess gradually.

The deal reinforces India’s ‘Act East’ policy and comes as bilateral trade with Indonesia reached $28.15 billion in 2024-25. Modi is set to discuss broader regional cooperation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his visit.

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