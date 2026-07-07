ED Cracks Down on Alleged Financial Misdeeds in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a series of searches in Kolkata and its surroundings on Tuesday as part of a deeper investigation into financial malpractice linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Operatives involved in the search say these actions are under the directives of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Authorities believe funds might have been skillfully funneled through complex financial frameworks, which has escalated the agency's ongoing probe. Search warrants have been executed at various locations, including the premises of Carewell Aviation, its leadership, and a suspected electoral trust that allegedly played a role in these complex financial maneuvers.

Investigators are scrutinizing a trove of documents, digital data, and financial records to map the flow of money and comprehend the transaction purposes. This operation represents a critical phase in understanding and unraveling significant financial undertakings connected to corporate and political figures.

Similarly, banking and corporate records are under review to assess compliance with anti-money laundering statutes. This latest crackdown signifies a progressive advance in uncovering illegal financial activities involving renowned political and business parties.

The ED is poised to continue its examination of the extracted evidence, questioning involved individuals to verify the trail of money and pinpoint those benefiting from the alleged irregularities. (ANI)