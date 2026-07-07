India-Indonesia Relations Flourish with New Strategic Partnerships

In a significant diplomatic and strategic advancement, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto expressed admiration for India's growth model during a banquet lunch, drawing smiles from assembled dignitaries. Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Subianto openly acknowledged adopting several of India's developmental initiatives, recognizing their success in similar socioeconomic contexts like Indonesia.

President Subianto noted that these borrowed strategies have begun yielding positive outcomes, particularly in agriculture, highlighting a recent study conducted by an Indonesian delegation on India's permaculture achievements. This openness to collaboration is indicative of a broader bilateral exchange between the nations, further solidified by announcements of significant agreements on defense and education.

Highlighting the strengthening of bilateral ties, PM Modi and President Subianto declared a series of cooperative initiatives, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning BrahMos-Astra missiles and plans for Indian educational institutions in Indonesia. Their joint efforts aim to enhance defense, technology, and educational ties, marking a new era of collaboration.