India-Indonesia Relations Flourish with New Strategic Partnerships

In a bid to deepen ties, Indonesia and India have announced key strategic agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding on missiles and educational campuses. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto lauded India's growth model, aligning several national strategies with Indian programs. This collaboration emphasizes defense, technology, and educational development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 13:32 IST
India-Indonesia Relations Flourish with New Strategic Partnerships
Prime Minister Narendra Modi smiles as Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto praises India's development model during a banquet lunch in Jakarta on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI/DD News). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic and strategic advancement, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto expressed admiration for India's growth model during a banquet lunch, drawing smiles from assembled dignitaries. Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Subianto openly acknowledged adopting several of India's developmental initiatives, recognizing their success in similar socioeconomic contexts like Indonesia.

President Subianto noted that these borrowed strategies have begun yielding positive outcomes, particularly in agriculture, highlighting a recent study conducted by an Indonesian delegation on India's permaculture achievements. This openness to collaboration is indicative of a broader bilateral exchange between the nations, further solidified by announcements of significant agreements on defense and education.

Highlighting the strengthening of bilateral ties, PM Modi and President Subianto declared a series of cooperative initiatives, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning BrahMos-Astra missiles and plans for Indian educational institutions in Indonesia. Their joint efforts aim to enhance defense, technology, and educational ties, marking a new era of collaboration.

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