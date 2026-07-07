Delhi High Court Orders Restoration of Cockroach Janta Party's X Account

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court directed the reinstatement of the Cockroach Janta Party's X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday. The decision follows Judge Swarana Kanta Sharma's acknowledgment that the Union Government's concerns, which had prompted the account's blockage, ceased with the conclusion of the NEET examination.

The court's order marks the culmination of a legal challenge spearheaded by Abhijeet Dipke, contending the unjust blocking of the party's account. Despite previous refusals for interim relief, Judge Sharma found the original reason for the account's ban as irrelevant after the exam's end, prompting her decision for restoration.

This verdict overrules an earlier session led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, during which the statutory Review Committee was tasked with examining the petition under IT regulations. Prominent advocate Akhil Sibal defended Dipke, arguing that any contentious posts could remain blocked, but the party's account deserved activation, a stance Justice Sharma ultimately endorsed.