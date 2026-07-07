Delhi High Court Orders Restoration of Cockroach Janta Party's X Account

The Delhi High Court has ordered the restoration of the X account of the Cockroach Janta Party, after the initial blocking reasons regarding the NEET examination were deemed irrelevant. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's decision overruled previous interim relief denials, emphasizing that the principal concerns have been resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 13:30 IST
Delhi High Court Orders Restoration of Cockroach Janta Party's X Account
Delhi High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court directed the reinstatement of the Cockroach Janta Party's X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday. The decision follows Judge Swarana Kanta Sharma's acknowledgment that the Union Government's concerns, which had prompted the account's blockage, ceased with the conclusion of the NEET examination.

The court's order marks the culmination of a legal challenge spearheaded by Abhijeet Dipke, contending the unjust blocking of the party's account. Despite previous refusals for interim relief, Judge Sharma found the original reason for the account's ban as irrelevant after the exam's end, prompting her decision for restoration.

This verdict overrules an earlier session led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, during which the statutory Review Committee was tasked with examining the petition under IT regulations. Prominent advocate Akhil Sibal defended Dipke, arguing that any contentious posts could remain blocked, but the party's account deserved activation, a stance Justice Sharma ultimately endorsed.

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