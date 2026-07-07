Puri: Missteps in E20 Fuel Claims, E25 Transition Awaits Completion

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri refutes claims of issues with E20 fuel, stating both automakers and consumers have adapted. Tests and discussions are ongoing before any shift to E25. The phased integration of ethanol blends, including a new E85 rollout, is designed to reduce import reliance and aid farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:00 IST
Puri: Missteps in E20 Fuel Claims, E25 Transition Awaits Completion
Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, dismissed reports on customer difficulties with E20 fuel as a misrepresentation and emphasized the readiness of both carmakers and consumers for the ethanol blend. Puri clarified that transitioning to an E25 mix would only occur after comprehensive testing and consultations with automobile manufacturers.

Puri questioned the sudden influx of concerns, reiterating that the nation has successfully used E15 for several years and transitioned to E20 since April of the previous year. He highlighted that millions of two-wheelers and four-wheelers are currently operating seamlessly on this blend, supported by both manufacturers and consumers alike.

Addressing potential shifts towards E25, Puri assured that meticulous tests are underway, with future discussions planned upon the completion of these evaluations. Furthermore, Puri provided insights into the nascent rollout of E85 fuel, emphasizing the gradual and structured phase-in aimed at minimizing import dependency and bolstering agricultural support through the Ethanol Blended Petrol initiative.

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