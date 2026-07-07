Skepticism Clouds EU's Swift Expansion Amid Aspiring Members

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed skepticism over the European Union's rapid expansion on Tuesday, suggesting that aspiring members such as Serbia might not join the bloc soon. Speaking at a conference among EU candidate countries, Vucic emphasized that while the European path remains desirable for the Western Balkans, as well as for Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, a major enlargement of the EU is unlikely in the near future.

"We should not expect miracles or significant EU enlargements in the coming years," Vucic stated, referring to the aspirations of the Western Balkans, which comprises Serbia, Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia, North Macedonia, and Kosovo. Of these, only Montenegro aims to join the EU by 2028, with Albania accelerating its accession bid. However, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia, and Kosovo are still lagging.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of Ukraine's parliament and an event co-host, urged the EU to expedite the accession process to counter Russia's aggressive policies. While Ukraine has begun preliminary EU membership discussions, its journey toward joining the Union is expected to be lengthy and complex, despite strong backing from European governments for its reform efforts.