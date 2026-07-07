Protest Erupts: Calls for Withdrawal of Pakistani Forces from PoJK

The Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance led a protest outside Bradford's Pakistani Consulate, accusing Islamabad of repression in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Activists demanded the withdrawal of Pakistani forces, alleging human rights violations and the suppression of civil liberties. Persistent demonstrations are planned to raise awareness of the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:11 IST
Protest Erupts: Calls for Withdrawal of Pakistani Forces from PoJK
Bradford protest targets Pakistan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), spearheaded by Chairman Mahmood Kashmiri, staged a protest at the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford. The protest attracted political activists and members of the British Kashmiri community, accusing Pakistan of repressive actions in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) region and demanding the immediate withdrawal of Pakistani security forces.

Kashmiri, addressing the rally, accused Islamabad's forces of intimidation and violence in areas like Rawalakot. He specifically criticized Pakistan's military leadership, including Asim Munir, for enabling bloodshed and urged international intervention to halt the alleged violations of rights and dignity in PoJK.

Another demonstrator highlighted purported restrictions on food and civilian movement, citing a video of Masood Khan, a former PoJK minister, to illustrate alleged infractions. The protest drew participation from various activists, who committed to ongoing campaigns until the removal of forces from the region, despite Pakistan's dismissal of these abuse allegations.

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