Protest Erupts: Calls for Withdrawal of Pakistani Forces from PoJK

The Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), spearheaded by Chairman Mahmood Kashmiri, staged a protest at the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford. The protest attracted political activists and members of the British Kashmiri community, accusing Pakistan of repressive actions in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) region and demanding the immediate withdrawal of Pakistani security forces.

Kashmiri, addressing the rally, accused Islamabad's forces of intimidation and violence in areas like Rawalakot. He specifically criticized Pakistan's military leadership, including Asim Munir, for enabling bloodshed and urged international intervention to halt the alleged violations of rights and dignity in PoJK.

Another demonstrator highlighted purported restrictions on food and civilian movement, citing a video of Masood Khan, a former PoJK minister, to illustrate alleged infractions. The protest drew participation from various activists, who committed to ongoing campaigns until the removal of forces from the region, despite Pakistan's dismissal of these abuse allegations.