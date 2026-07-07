ABC Fights Back: 'The View' in FCC Crosshairs Over Equal Time Rule

Disneyowned Abc On Tuesday Urged The Federal Communications Commission To Reject A Proposal To Declare Its Daytime Talk Show The View Subject To Federal Equal Time Rules For Political Candidates While Ignoring Conservative Talk Radio Shows In February

Disney's ABC has called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to dismiss a proposal targeting its daytime talk show, 'The View,' for equal time rules relating to political candidates. This proposal excludes conservative talk radio, according to ABC, and raises concerns about censorship as elections approach.

The FCC has chosen to focus on daytime and late-night television shows, which some perceive as hostile to the current administration, while largely bypassing the extensive realm of talk radio. ABC argues that this selective scrutiny infringes on First Amendment rights, effectively positioning the government as a media gatekeeper.

ABC has rallied support, with over 77,000 comments filed, mostly in favor of 'The View.' The network has initiated a campaign to mobilize viewers against what it perceives as biased enforcement. The equal time rule, established in the 1930s, is under intense debate as politically charged environments heat up."