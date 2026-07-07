ABC Fights Back: 'The View' in FCC Crosshairs Over Equal Time Rule

ABC is urging the FCC to reject a proposal that subjects 'The View' to equal time rules for political candidates, a regulation being controversially applied while sparing conservative talk radio. With the 2026 elections nearing, the debate touches on free speech and media impartiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Disneyowned Abc On Tuesday Urged The Federal Communications Commission To Reject A Proposal To Declare Its Daytime Talk Show The View Subject To Federal Equal Time Rules For Political Candidates While Ignoring Conservative Talk Radio Shows In February | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:12 IST
ABC Fights Back: 'The View' in FCC Crosshairs Over Equal Time Rule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disney's ABC has called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to dismiss a proposal targeting its daytime talk show, 'The View,' for equal time rules relating to political candidates. This proposal excludes conservative talk radio, according to ABC, and raises concerns about censorship as elections approach.

The FCC has chosen to focus on daytime and late-night television shows, which some perceive as hostile to the current administration, while largely bypassing the extensive realm of talk radio. ABC argues that this selective scrutiny infringes on First Amendment rights, effectively positioning the government as a media gatekeeper.

ABC has rallied support, with over 77,000 comments filed, mostly in favor of 'The View.' The network has initiated a campaign to mobilize viewers against what it perceives as biased enforcement. The equal time rule, established in the 1930s, is under intense debate as politically charged environments heat up."

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026