Global Markets Stumble Amid AI Rally Concerns and Middle East Tensions

Global stocks declined with technology shares leading the slide, despite strong earnings from Samsung Electronics. Concerns about the sustainability of the AI-driven rally persisted. Oil prices increased due to Middle East tensions, while markets also reacted to a report on China's DeepSeek developing its own AI chip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Global Stocks Fell On Tuesday As Technology Shares Slid Despite Blockbuster Results From Samsung Electronics | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:43 IST
Global Markets Stumble Amid AI Rally Concerns and Middle East Tensions
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Global stocks experienced a downturn on Tuesday, notably within the technology sector, despite Samsung Electronics posting impressive earnings.

Investor sentiment remained shaken as doubts about the long-term viability of the AI-driven market surge continued to grow.

This unease was compounded by rising oil prices amidst renewed tensions in the Middle East, particularly as the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw a 0.97% fall, and the S&P 500 declined by 0.32%.

Amid these market shifts, Samsung’s announcement of a substantial profit increase failed to reassure investors, leading to significant selling pressure on Samsung and SK Hynix shares.

The unease was further amplified by news of Chinese startup DeepSeek developing its AI chip, potentially reducing dependency on major chipmakers.

As SK Hynix prepares for its substantial Nasdaq listing, European markets also registered slight declines, with semiconductor and tech losses overshadowing gains in the energy sector.

Additionally, geopolitical events such as Iran’s missile launch on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz added to global market concerns, impacting investor decisions and lifting Brent crude prices by 1.9% to $73.37 a barrel.

Also, U.S. political dynamics are at play as President Donald Trump, amidst his pressures on Europe regarding defence budgets and Iran negotiations, attends the NATO meeting in Turkey.

In the currency markets, little change was observed, although the yen showed slight recovery and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields experienced an uptick ahead of upcoming Federal Reserve meeting insights.

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