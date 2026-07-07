India Strengthens Steel Sector Through Key Government-Industry Collaborations

The Indian government, under the leadership of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, is steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of the country's steel sector. In a significant meeting, Goyal, alongside Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, engaged with key industry players from the steel, stainless steel, and metcoke sectors.

The discussions, which Goyal described as 'highly productive,' centered on strategies to boost the sector's competitiveness and open new growth pathways. Goyal emphasized the government's dedication to collaborating with the industry to realize its goals, aiming for robust development and a more self-reliant India.

This meeting takes place as India's steel sector exhibits robust performance, with consumption rising by 8.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of FY2026-27, as per provisional figures from the Ministry of Steel. While production also showed a positive trend, the focus remains on catering to increasing domestic demand and maintaining India's position in the global steel landscape.